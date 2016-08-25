Qualicum Beach town council news

• Council voted in favour of referring a bylaw amendment on backyard chickens to the Select Committee on Environment and Sustainability at their Aug. 15 regular meeting.

Resident Jeannie Shaver had told council at their July 11 meeting that the amendment is “not only feasible, but beneficial,” citing the advantages of backyard hens. She said four is the maximum in most municipalities, including Parksville.

Coun. Anne Skipsey said it was worth consideration. “In this day and age, when most consumers are so far removed from where their food actually comes from, I think this is a good alternative if it’s done properly.”

• Halima Rogers from the Qualicum Beach Elementary School’s (QBES) Parent Advisory Committee asked for financial support from the town to help build a new playground.

Coun. Bill Luchtmeijer said he wanted to hear what the exact financial needs are and what the plan is. “When I hear ‘financial assistance,’ it sounds like a blank cheque,” he said, adding that help from the town could take a number of forms.

Council asked for a staff report on how they could support it.

• Chris Denford, of the Denford Group, presented on engaging resident groups, businesses and associations on the Berwick Qualicum Beach project, a 91-residential unit retirement home on the one-acre piece of land next to town hall.

Denford said there will be an open house at the end of September and they hope to be in a position to submit a formal application to the town sometime in October.

The next regular council meeting is Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. There is also a committee of the whole meeting Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. at the Qualicum Beach Civic Centre regarding the Waterfront Master Plan.