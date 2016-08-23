A time to say Hi Neighbour!

Hi Neighbour! It didn’t matter what you wore, as long as you had spirit for Errington’s Hi Neighbour Day parade on Aug. 20. See more on page A5 and online at www.facebook.com/PQBNews.

This past weekend was Errington’s 47th annual Hi Neighbour Day.

The fun-filled day started with a pancake breakfast hosted by the Errington Volunteer Fire Department which was followed by the weekly Errington Farmers’ Market.

Then it was time for the fun. People of all ages got dressed up in their best — and sometimes wackiest — outfits for the annual parade. Even a couple of animals showed up for a walk along Errington Road.

