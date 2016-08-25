Arrowsmith Search and Rescue busy

Arrowsmith Search and Rescue (ASAR) responded to six search and rescue calls in August, including five in a busy three-day stretch last week, to highlight what had already been a busy summer, search manager Ken Neden reported Monday.

There were four separate searches for missing individuals in the month, including a successful effort to locate a three-year-old boy who was lost overnight near Comox and was found in good condition the next morning eating blackberries.

That search, initiated by Comox SAR, involved Comox Valley RCMP and rescuers from the Arrowsmith, Campbell River, Port Alberni and the Cowichan Valley SAR commands.

Arrowsmith SAR also assisted B.C. Ambulance personnel in evacuating an injured dirt biker from the power line trail above Errington, Neden said, and teamed with Errington Volunteer Fire Department to rescue a youth that was stranded on a bluff 60 feet (18 metres) above the Englishman River near the provincial park campsite.

“He had been trying to help his brother, who fell down the bluff into the river,” Neden said in a written release.

“We worked with Errington Fire Rescue to lower one of our members down and pull the boy back to safety.”

Arrowsmith SAR will kickstart September by hosting its second annual fundraising golf tournament at Brigadoon Golf Course in Parksville on Saturday, September 10.

The public is invited to take part in the golf, silent auction, 50/50 draw and dinner, and also to meet the search and rescue team and tour the command and equipment vehicles.

For more information or to register or order dinner tickets, call 250-954-0644.

— Submitted by Arrowsmith SAR