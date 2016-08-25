- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Community
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- World
- Impress
-
News
Buckin' bronco
Buckin’ Bronco: Turtle Rymer is upended by Shaky Ground during the Ranch Saddle Bronc competition in the Bulls, Broncs and Barrels Rodeo presented by Vancouver Island Western Heritage Organization Saturday afternoon at the Coombs Rodeo Grounds.
Turtle Rymer is upended by Shaky Ground during the Ranch Saddle Bronc competition in the Bulls, Broncs and Barrels Rodeo presented by Vancouver Island Western Heritage Organization Saturday afternoon at the Coombs Rodeo Grounds.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.