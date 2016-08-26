Regional District of Nanaimo hires Phyllis Carlyle as CAO

Phyllis Carlyle has been hired as new chief administrative officer of the Regional District of Nanaimo.

Carlyle has 26 years of experience in municipal governance, most recently as general manager of law and community safety for the City of Richmond, the regional district said in a press release. She was chosen by the regional district board after a Canada-wide search.

Carlyle has both a law degree from the University of B.C, as well as a master of science degree from the University of Calgary.

Carlyle will replace former CAO Paul Thorkelsson, who assumed the same role for the District of Saanich.

Dennis Trudeau, interim CAO, will resume his position as general manager of transportation, solid waste and emergency planning services, the regional district said.

Carlyle will assume her new post on Oct. 11.

— Nanaimo News Bulletin