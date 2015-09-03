  • Connect with Us

Register for boating course by this Thursday

Are you aware that you are required by law to have a Pleasure Craft Operator's Certificate (PCOC) to operate any power or sail boat with an engine greater than 10 horsepower?

Your local Nanoose Power and Sail Squadron is offering a one-day PCOC course on Saturday, September 10 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

All you need to know for the Transport Canada test is presented in an easy-to-read format that is both informative and entertaining, according to a news release from the squadron . Enrolment is limited to 12 students. Registration is accepted on a first come, first enrolled basis. The deadline to register is Sept.1. For more information, please visit www.nanoosecps.ca for course details and online enrolment.

— NEWS Staff/Nanoose Power and Sail Squadron release

