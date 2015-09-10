Police seek witnesses to Aug. 10 incident in Parksville

Oceanside RCMP is seeking witnesses to, or information on, an accident in which a bicyclist was struck by a motor vehicle in downtown Parksville Aug. 10.

At approximately 5 p.m. Aug. 10, Oceanside RCMP were called to the intersection of Craig Street at Hirst Avenue. A cyclist reported that she had been rear-ended by a vehicle at that intersection 20 minutes prior and thrown from her bike.

Luckily, the cyclist suffered only minor injuries of bruises and abrasions, police said.

"What was concerning is that the driver of the vehicle did not stop to render assistance or exchange particulars with the downed cyclist," said Cpl. Jesse Foreman, NCO in charge of community policing for Oceanside RCMP.

The cyclist was able to identify the driver only as female, described the car as an older model, small car that was light beige in colour.

If you have any information or were witness to this collision, please contact Cst. Vandermolen of the Oceanside RCMP at 250-248-6111 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

— NEWS Staff/Submitted by Oceanside RCMP