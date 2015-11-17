Courtenay-Alberni MP to host forums on electoral reform

Courtenay-Alberni MP Gord Johns and panelists will host a town hall discussion on electoral reform on Sept. 7.

The discussion is at the Parksville Community and Conference Centre (132 E. Jensen Ave.) at 7 p.m. In June, the House of Commons convened an all-party Parliamentary Committee on Electoral Reform to review a variety of reforms such as proportional representation, mandatory voting and online voting. The committee is expected to issue its final report to the House of Commons by Dec. 1.

"During the election we heard from people that they wanted to look at a more proportional approach to how representatives are elected," Johns said. "As your MP, I am here to listen to the views of my constituents about democratic reform and report back to the House of Commons."

Johns has invited a representative from Fair Vote B.C. who will speak to his expertise regarding electoral reform. There will also be an opportunity for the community to ask questions and give feedback. Johns will be submitting a report based on the town hall discussions to the committee in October. To RSVP to the town hall, visit

www.gordjohns.ndp.ca/events. — NEWS Staff