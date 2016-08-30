- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Community
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- World
- Impress
-
News
Summer staple enjoyed at picnic in Parksville
SUMMER STAPLE: Olivia Gordon, 6, reaches for a slice of watermelon during the Maple Lane Park community picnic, sponsored by the Regional District of Nanaimo in San Pareil Friday evening.
SUMMER STAPLE: Olivia Gordon, 6, reaches for a slice of watermelon during the Maple Lane Park community picnic, sponsored by the Regional District of Nanaimo in San Pareil Friday evening.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.