Prowlers coming to Parksville this weekend

Prowlers are coming to Parksville this weekend, but there’s no need to alert the police.

Members of the Northwest Prowler Group, people who celebrate their unique Chrysler vehicles, will gather in the city Sept. 9-11. Local club member Joe Rajotte expects at least 10 of the vehicles will be here with their owners from all over B.C., Washington and Oregon.

“It (the club) started with the car and then you make friends,” said Rajotte. “It’s a very unique car. It has that hot-rod look and all the new-car stuff too.”

Club members will gather with their cars at Parksville Chrysler at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. Parksville is one of six Northwest Prowler Group tour stops this year. The most recent was Aug. 10-17 in Lake Tahoe, Nev.

