Two children injured in crash near Coombs market last week

Two six-year-old children were taken to hospital — one flown to Children’s Hospital in Vancouver — after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 4A in Coombs on Thursday.

RCMP say both children are expected to fully recover. Three adults who were in the two vehicles were uninjured, RCMP said through a news release. The collision occurred at 9 45 a.m. Thursday about 300 metres north of the Coombs Market when a Ford pickup truck collided with a Chevy Malibu that was leaving a residential address, according to police, who also said 4A was reduced to single-lane traffic for about four hours for the investigation.

— NEWS Staff/RCMP news release