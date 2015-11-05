  • Connect with Us

Qualicum Beach seeks committee members for Official Community Plan review

  by Staff Writer - Parksville Qualicum Beach News
  posted Sep 8, 2016 at 9:00 AM

The Town of Qualicum Beach is looking for residents who are interested in serving on the Official Community Plan Review Steering Committee. The term would end when the OCP is adopted.

The purpose of the committee is to help define the scope of the 2016-17 OCP review and to provide recommendations to council on decision points.

Appointments are on a volunteer basis and members will serve without remuneration.

The committee will meet on the first and third Monday of each month. The time of the meetings will be determined by the committee.

More detailed information on the committee can be found at Qualicum Beach's municipal office or online at:

www.qualicumbeach.com.

To be considered for the committee, submit a letter with a brief resume no later than Sept. 25 to corporate administrator Heather Svensen at hsvensen@qualicumbeach.com or to the municipal office at 201-660 Primrose St. — NEWS Staff

