Deadline for Parksville byelection candidates to submit papers is Sept. 16

People who want to seek a Parksville city council seat in the upcoming byelection have until 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16 to file their nomination papers at city hall.

The byelection — required after the recent resignation of Coun. Al Greir — is set for Saturday, Oct. 22. Voting that day will be from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Parksville Fellowship Baptist Church on Pym Street. Advance voting is also available Oct. 12 and Oct. 19 at the Parksville Community and Conference Centre from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. both days.

Those who want to be candidates for the byelection are encouraged to make an appointment for the time they want to file their papers. The city no longer uses the voters' list. Voters will be required to bring two pieces of identification to the polling places. Call the city at 250-248-6144 or visit www.parksville.ca for more information for both candidates and voters. — NEWS Staff