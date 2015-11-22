Police sideswipe, arrest driver in Chartwell

Oceanside RCMP inspect a Mercedes sedan that was forced to the curb on Chartwell Boulevard in Qualicum Beach Thursday afternoon. Witnesses said the driver of the vehicle was taken away by police and the vehicle was towed.

A woman was taken into custody after the late-model Mercedes sedan she was driving was forced to the side of a residential street in Qualicum Beach Thursday afternoon, said the owner of the property where the car was stopped.

Don Rudman, who lives at 694 Chartwell Blvd., said he was in his garage and his wife was in her garden when they heard a siren approaching.

“My wife saw the police car force the (Mercedes) to the side of the street,” said Rudman who described the police vehicle as an unmarked GMC Yukon. “They actually sideswiped each other; he forced the driver’s door closed by ramming the police vehicle up against it.”

Rudman said he saw the officer approach the vehicle with weapon drawn before engaging the driver, the lone occupant of the Mercedes, in conversation through the rear passenger door.

He said the officer remained in place, instructing the driver not to move, until additional RCMP units responded to the scene. A short time later, he said, a woman was taken from the sedan.

“Then they put her in cuffs and took her in custody, Rudman said.

He added police spent some time collecting evidence from the vehicle before it a tow truck was called to remove it.

“Before they even touched the car they were putting gloves on,” said Rudman.

RCMP were not available for comment.