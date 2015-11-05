Parksville Qualicum Beach business owner John Rockley dies in single-vehicle accident near Sicamous

John Rockley, pictured above at The Glassies in Parksville in 2011, died Thursday when his venicle left the road near Sicamous.

Well-known Parksville Qualicum Beach business owner John Rockley died in a single-vehicle collision near Sicamous on Thursday afternoon.

Rockley, 72, was an active member of the chambers of commerce in the area and an avid golfer. He was a member at Pheasant Glen Golf Resort.

"John had a real zest for life," said his friend Bob White. "He lived life to the fullest ever moment and that included golfing every minute he could."

'Rock' owned Coastal Colour Printing in Parksville, the city's business of the year in 2010. He is survived by two sons, Cameron and Marshall, and four grandchildren.

White said funeral services were set for Friday in Calgary and there are plans for a celebration of life for Rockley in Parksville Qualicum Beach in early October.

Sicamous RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Dan Moskaluk said the incident occurred on Thursday, Sept. 8, around 3:50 p.m. on the Trans-Canada Highway near Bernie Road. He said a motorist reported witnessing an eastbound 2013 grey Jeep Liberty swerve on the highway. The vehicle was then seen driving left off the road and down an embankment.

"A member of the Trans-Canada East Traffic Services arrived on scene within minutes and located the vehicle resting on the driver's side in the bush," said Moskaluk.

Rockley was found inside the vehicle and was confirmed deceased on the scene by a attending paramedics.

An RCMP collision analyst was brought on scene to determine the cause of the collision. Moskaluk said speed is not being considered a factor at this time. However, the matter remains under investigation by Sicamous RCMP and the RCMP Trans-Canada East Traffic Services.