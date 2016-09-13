Peek-a-boo at the Party on the Drive in Parksville

PEEK-A-BOO AT THE PARTY ON THE DRIVE: Rabina Phipps was one of the many artists displaying and selling their works at the Party on the Drive in Parksville on Sunday afternoon. Thousands of people enjoyed the artists, muscians and food at the event. For more photos, visit our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/PQBNews.

PEEK-A-BOO AT THE PARTY ON THE DRIVE: Rabina Phipps was one of the many artists displaying and selling their works at the Party on the Drive in Parksville on Sunday afternoon. Thousands of people enjoyed the artists, musicians and food at the event. For more photos, visit our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/PQBNews.