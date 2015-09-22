  • Connect with Us

Toy run leaves from Little Qualicum Falls park on Saturday

Parksville resident Winston Lawrence just before setting out on the 2014 Port Alberni Toy Run which is being held again this Saturday starting at Little Qualicum Falls. - NEWS FILE PHOTO
  Staff Writer - Parksville Qualicum Beach News
More than 1,000 riders are expected in the Island's largest motorcycle event Saturday.

Participants in the 32nd annual Port Alberni Toy Run will leave from Little Qualicum Falls Provincial Park at noon on Sept. 17.

"What makes this toy run unique are the thousands of people who line the route to cheer the riders, holding up signs thanking them for helping the children in the Alberni Valley and West Coast communities," said Port Alberni Toy Run chairman David Wiwchar.

"Since 1985, the toy run has raised almost $2 million for local children's charities, and the people of Port Alberni really appreciate that."

The money goes to children's programs and family events throughout the year and riders will be bringing lots of toys Saturday for needy children at Christmas.

After a ceremony to remember fallen riders, the Alberni Black Powder Club will fire their cannon to start the ride westbound on Highway 4, past Cameron Lake and through Cathedral Grove into Port Alberni, ending at Glenwood Centre around 1 p.m.

There are games and events for children and families at Glenwood, along with events for the riders, some coming from elsewhere in B.C., Alberta and the U.S. Pacific Northwest.

— Submitted by the Alberni Toy Run organizers

