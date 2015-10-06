Bow Horn Bay Volunteer Fire Department opens its doors Sunday

Kwalikum First Nation Chief Michael Recalma, left, presents the trophy to Bow Horn Bay fire chief Steve Anderosov and, from left, Sparky the Fire Dog, Roy Allen, Dennis McQuillan, and Andrew Stimpson look on after last year’s Chili Cook-off Challenge in Qualicum Bay.

It’s not their typical recruitment drive, but the Bow Horn Bay Volunteer Fire Department is looking for a few good kids.

To enter a flag-design contest, that is.

Bow Horn Bay VFD will host its annual open house this Sunday, Sept. 18, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the fire hall in Qualicum Bay. Among the highlights are tours of the hall and fire trucks, demonstrations, the junior firefighter challenge, a visit from Sparky the Fire Dog for kids, a barbecue with smokies and burgers, and the great Chili Cook-off Challenge pitting members’ chili recipes for prizes and bragging rights.

But the department hopes the big highlight is the flag design contest, which offers kids a chance to have their design selected to be flown at the station. The winner will be invited to the inaugural flag-raising ceremony during Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 9-15, said Simone Mynen, secretary-treasurer.

“It is an opportunity for the communities of Bowser, Qualicum Bay, Spider Lake, and even Horne Lake, to meet our firefighters and first responders, and to appreciate what our dedicated volunteers do for the community,” Mynen said of the open house. “Without the fire department, the community would not be safe.”

She said there will be activities for visitors of all ages, and hopefully a few of them will want to stick around as new recruits.

“It takes many trained fire- fighters to respond to serious incidents, so we are always recruiting,” she said. “The Open House is one way for people to meet our members and see if they have what it takes to become a firefighter. By focusing on fun activities for the kids we hope to draw the parents and possibly new recruits.”

— NEWS Staff/Submitted by Bow Horn Bay VFD