Stilwell snares second Paralympic gold

Michelle Stilwell raises her fist as she takes the gold in the women's 100m T52 final during the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games Saturday.

Michelle Stilwell capped her 2016 Summer Paralympic Games in emphatic fashion Saturday, racing to her second gold-medal victory while posting another Paralympic Games record in the women’s T-52 100-metre wheelchair sprint in Rio de Janeiro.

The win followed her record-setting victory one week earlier in the 400-metre final in Rio.

“The goal was to come here and top the podium in both my races,” Stilwell said in an interview with the Canadian Paralympic Committee. “I’m happy to bring back the gold for Canada.”

It was the sixth gold medal and seventh overall in four Paralympics for the 42-year-old veteran, who was competing for the first time as a sitting MLA in the B.C. Provincial Legislature.

Stilwell, the world record-holder in the 100 metres in 18.67 seconds, pulled away from defending champion Marieke Vervoort of Belgium after the first 20 metres and crossed the finish line alone in 19.42 seconds. She regained the Paralympics record she set while winning gold in the 2008 Beijing Games in 19.97. Vervoort took that record with a 19.69 clocking in London in 2012, handing Stilwell her only Paralympics loss in the process.

American Kerry Morgan was second in 19.96, while Vervoort placed third in 20.12.

—NEWS Staff