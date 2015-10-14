Chesapeake Shores is a big hit

It seems like Chesapeake Shores is a hit. At least among women aged 25 to 54.

According to Nielsen Social and a press release from the Hallmark Channel, locally-filmed Chesapeake Shores is the Hallmark Channel's most-watched series in the network's history among women aged 25 to 54.

Nielsen Social uses Facebook and Twitter activity to analyze all programs aired on the most popular U.S. networks.

While the TV show airs on Thursdays in Canada, in the U.S. it airs on Sundays and according to Nielsen, the Sept. 11 episode averaged 2.8 million views and trended on Twitter for the fifth consecutive week.

Other Nielsen highlights included that Tweet "volume" during Chesapeake Shores is higher than any other Hallmark Channel original series launch and the series' Facebook page is the network's fastest-growing show page with a 155 per cent growth since it premiered in August.

Cast members and the Hallmark Channel have been tweeting out the recent social content ratings.

Chesapeake Shores is set on a beach town on the Maryland coast and follows Abby O'brien (Meghan Ory) who returns home to help her younger sister with her B&B. The show is based on the novels if the same name by Sherryl Woods.

Chesapeake Shores premiered in Canada on the W Network on Aug. 18 with nine scheduled episodes — eight of which were filmed throughout Parksville, Qualicum Beach and Nanoose Bay.