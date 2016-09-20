- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Community
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- World
- Impress
-
News
Salmon are running up the Little Qualicum River
RUNNING SALMON: Spring and coho salmon started coming up the rivers to spawn this weekend and anglers like the ones above on the Little Qualicum River near Highway 19A were trying to hook a few.
RUNNING SALMON: Spring and coho salmon started coming up the rivers to spawn this weekend and anglers like the ones above on the Little Qualicum River near Highway 19A were trying to hook a few
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.