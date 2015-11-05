12,105 pounds of food collected Sept. 12-17 in Parksville Qualicum Beach

The eighth annual B.C. Thanksgiving Food Drive not only surpassed last year's efforts, they topped it by more than 30 per cent.

Volunteers in the Parksville Qualicum Beach area, taking part in the Sept. 12-17 provincial effort, were aiming to collect more than last year's 9,000 pounds of nonperishable food for the Salvation Army Food Bank.

The door-to-door effort collected 12,105 pounds by the end of the week, said food drive representative Kathryn Collins who thanked the community, all the volunteers and everyone who donated. Provincial organizers were estimating 250,000 volunteers would collect more than 600,000 pounds of food for their local food banks and while the final numbers are not available yet, initial reports from many cities sound very positive.

You can still donate at the Salvation Army (888 Wembley Rd., French Creek). For more information call 250-248-8794 and visit www.bctfooddrive.org. — NEWS Staff