News
More than 250 people raise about $6,000 in Parksville's Terry Fox Run
TERRY FOX’S SPIRIT LIVES ON: Hundreds of people ran, walked, cycled or pushed strollers through Rathtrevor Provincial Park on Sunday as they participated in the annual Terry Fox Run, a national event that raises money for cancer research. Preliminary numbers suggest there were 250 people and 30 volunteers involved in the Parksville event, which raised about $6,000.
