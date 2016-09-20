  • Connect with Us

News

More than 250 people raise about $6,000 in Parksville's Terry Fox Run

  • by  John Harding - Parksville Qualicum Beach News
  • Parksville posted Sep 20, 2016 at 10:00 AM
TERRY FOX’S SPIRIT LIVES ON: Hundreds of people ran, walked, cycled or pushed strollers through Rathtrevor Provincial Park on Sunday as they participated in the annual Terry Fox Run, a national event that raises money for cancer research. Preliminary numbers suggest there were 250 people and 30 volunteers involved in the Parksville event, which raised about $6,000. - JOHN HARDING PHOTO
— image credit: JOHN HARDING PHOTO

