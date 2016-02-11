Five people seeking Parksville's vacant city council seat

Five people have submitted their papers and, provided they don't withdraw by 4 p.m. Friday, will appear on the ballot for Parksville's city councillor byelection.

The five candidates are Kim Burden, Rick Honaizer, Doug O'Brien, Carrie Powell-Davidson and Paul Reitsma.

The deadline for filing nomination papers was Friday at 4 pm. The nomination papers for all candidates are published on the city's website (www.parksville.ca) which provides information about voting locations, advance polls and candidate information. The website pages are updated as information becomes available.

The byelection — required after the recent resignation of Coun. Al Greir — is set for Saturday, Oct. 22. Voting that day will be from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Parksville Fellowship Baptist Church on Pym Street. Advance voting is also available Oct. 12 and Oct. 19 at the Parksville Community and Conference Centre from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. both days.

The city no longer uses the voters' list. Voters will be required to bring two pieces of identification to the polling places. Call the city at 250-248-6144 or visit www.parksville.ca for more information for both candidates and voters. — NEWS Staff