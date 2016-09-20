- Home
News
Chief wins again in Bow Horn Bay
REPEAT VICTORY FOR THE CHIEF: The Bow Horn Bay Volunteer Fire Department hosted an open house at its headquarters in Qualicum Bay on Sunday and there were a lot of fun and educational activities for all ages. A chili cook-off challenge featuring firefighters and their creations was once again part of the festivities and, for the second year in a row, voters decided Chief Steve Anderosov had the best chill. The chief is shown above offering a spoonful of what he called his El Paso Breakfast chill.
REPEAT VICTORY FOR THE CHIEF: The Bow Horn Bay Volunteer Fire Department hosted an open house at its headquarters in Qualicum Bay on Sunday and there were a lot of fun and educational activities for all ages. A chili cook-off challenge featuring firefighters and their creations was once again part of the festivities and, for the second year in a row, voters decided Chief Steve Anderosov had the best chill. The chief is shown above offering a spoonful of what he called his El Paso Breakfast chill.
