Man stabbed, then his truck stolen near Qualicum Beach

Oceanside RCMP are seeking a stolen, white Chevrolet Silverado truck similar to the one shown, which was taken following an assault on the Inland Island Highway near Qualicum Beach early Wednesday morning.

A Good Samaritan who stopped to lend a hand at the scene of a single-vehicle collision early Wednesday morning was stabbed by the driver of the vehicle, who then stole his truck and fled the scene, RCMP reported.

Oceanside RCMP are on the lookout for a white Chevrolet Silverado, bearing the license plates KA 6895. The vehicle has a fuel tank, aluminum headache rack, and the number "92" on the front driver's side fender. The suspect is described as a man, about 5'7" and possibly of Asian descent, wearing a white jacket possibly with camouflage.

The incident occurred at approximately 4:20 a.m. Sept. 21, about 2 kilometers north of Exit 60 (Qualicum Beach exit) on the Inland Island Highway.

A short time later police were notified by the motorist that he had been stabbed by the driver of the vehicle that he had stopped to help. After stabbing the motorist, the suspect stole his truck and fled from the scene, travelling southbound on the highway.

Oceanside RCMP are asking anyone who sees the suspect or the white Silverado to please call 911 and not approach.

The victim was taken to hospital. No further details were available at press time Wednesday.

— NEWS Staff/RCMP news release