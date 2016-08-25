- Home
Opinion
Lynn Maynard
Thanks Qualicum Beach for baskets
I would just like to express my appreciation to the Town of Qualicum Beach for the lovely hanging baskets and street planters. They are beautiful this year, and add so much to the town’s appearance. Thank you to all those involved with the design, planting and maintenance.
Lynn Maynard
Qualicum Beach
