Opinion
Lorne Tetarenko
Welcome the royal family to B.C.
Once again, the Canadian taxpayer will treat the “Royals” to an all-expense-paid holiday.
I don’t believe they will even buy an ice cream cone with their own money. Oh well, that is how it should be, as by accident of birth, they are superior to you and me.
Lorne Tetarenko
Qualicum Beach
