Noisy motorbikes in Qualicum Beach

My wife and I moved to Qualicum Beach last November and have fallen in love with the town and the island. However, we do have one concern, and that is the noise created by motorbikes roaring through the town. Their intention, it seems, is to make as much noise as possible. I don’t know if this is a tribal thing or maybe a rite of passage. May I also add, there are a lot of considerate bikers who have embraced the new technology that has reduced the engine noise level immensely. I applaud these people; they are exploring the island respectfully.

Prior to writing I did check to see if there is a bylaw covering, what I call, noise pollution. It is Noise Control Bylaw 552 and it encompasses numerous types of objectionable noise, motor engines being one of them. My question is, when will this bylaw be enforced?

Alan Gardner

Qualicum Beach