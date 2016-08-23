- Home
Letters to the Editor
Katherine Case
Qualicum Beach's illegal mufflers
I don’t understand how a well planned, beautiful village, like Qualicum Beach, can let motorcycles have the run of our most lovely stretch of road along the beach. They break the speed limit, most have illegal mufflers, and they blast the air with noxious fumes and thundering sound. Is this compatible with our plan for a peaceful Oceanside recreation area for pedestrians and bicycles?
Google the recent $14 million lawsuit Harley Davidson has to pay for the effect their illegal mufflers have on clean air. Why aren’t they ticketed for illegal mufflers here on our roads?
Katherine Case
Qualicum Beach
