Undemocratic manipulation

Popular discontent is a factor contributing to the Sanders/Trump phenomenon in this U.S. election and 51.9 per cent of the UK’s 71.8 per cent eligible voters choosing to leave the European Union (EU).

Neither are “popular revolutions.”

They are clever, albeit unconscionable and undemocratic manipulations of discontent with the realities created by ‘adjustments’ to our economies and ‘democracies’ made over the last four decades.

This restructuring was and is sold to us as “trickle down” when it should be called “shoveling up.”

Mentioning George Soros’ contribution to these without the more global, secretive and pervasive influence of the billionaire libertarian Koch Brothers and their “Freedom Partners” is disingenuous.

To learn more about them, their role in spawning climate science denial institutes world-wide, and their connection to Brexit, I suggest “Web of Denial” and Jane Mayer’s 2016 book Dark Money.

Nigel Farage, a lead advocate of the “Leavers,” is a libertarian with ties to the Koch Bros. et al Heritage Foundation and Cato Institute.

Farage is also co-chair of the Europe of Freedom and Direct Democracy.

In England, many of the financial backers of “Leave” are associated with the libertarian Institute of Economic Affairs. Its founder co-found our Fraser Institute which also receives funds from the Koch’s and their associates.

I was in England and Ireland for most of May. I experienced the truth challenged, emotionally manipulative, well-financed slick campaign of intolerance used by the “Leavers” that led to increased violence and probably the murder of British MP Jo Cox.

The “truth-challenged” nature of the campaign was evidenced by “promises” being abandoned within a week of the vote. This included massive funds becoming available for Britain’s underfunded National Health Service once payments to the EU were stopped.

The UK increasing its “sovereignty” by leaving enabling them to be “free” to trade with “the empire” and negotiate so-called “free trade” deals like Canada — is the claim that prompted me to research who funded this campaign and why.

The usual cast of climate change denying ‘libertarians’ masquerading as “Conservatives” (Republicans in the U.S.) to promote investor/corporate protection agreements misnamed “free trade” was revealed — after the vote.

Yvonne Zarowny

Qualicum Beach