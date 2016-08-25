- Home
Letters to the Editor
Judy Southern, president
Thanks Cruizers
The board of directors of the Qualicum Beach Seniors’ Centre thank the Seaside Cruizers sincerely for their generous donation to our centre. We are most grateful and will certainly put it to good use as we upgrade our kitchen. We look forward to supporting the Father’s Day Show & Shine next year!
Judy Southern, president
Qualicum Beach
