Speeding issues in French Creek

It has been four years since I have communicated with Ministry of Transportation (MOT) about traffic problems on Roberton Boulevard here in French Creek.

As per the MOT letter I received, my petitions for orderly and safe traffic on our street was largely a waste of my time and that of others, however things continue to worsen so I have decided to set this down for the record:

1. Speeding is still a big problem on Roberton. There has been, and continues to be, a lot of development in the area adding more traffic and more speeders. In addition we now seem to have motorcycles roaring past our house disturbing the peace and quiet of the neighbourhood as well.

I had a trade working on the front of my house for a couple of days recently and he commented on the number of high-speed vehicles going by in a day. He also commented that a lot of them were contractor vehicles.

2. Regarding the loud motorcycles in the mix now too: Is there no enforceable noise bylaw for noisy mufflers or lack thereof?

3. Speaking of enforcement; would it be possible to deploy one of the several idle cruisers in the Parksville RCMP parking lot to regularly enforce speed limits and noise bylaws here during rush hours?

4. In addition, along the lines of enforcement, if you can’t bring yourself to lower the speed limit to 40 km/h such as is practical precedent in several Parksville neighbourhoods, could you at least enforce the 50 km/h with zero tolerance.

5. The only thing I can agree with in the MOT letter is that speed bumps are definitely NOT an option to be considered.

How about taking a fresh look at this situation as viewed from the local homeowner, residents and pedestrians who live here and let’s eliminate the speeding and the racket on Roberton.

Hans Christensen

Parksville