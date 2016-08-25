QB not just for quiet seniors

Illegal mufflers and noisy motorbikes… I ride one of those annoying motorbikes that Ms. Case and Mr. Gardener took the time to complain about.

I have lived in Qualicum Beach for over 43 years and have managed to enjoy our beautiful beach every year with or without worrying about noise. We have airplanes, helicopters, boats, jet-skis, barking dogs and even loud cars.

Touring on motorbikes has become a very popular hobby. Many bikers travel all over our beautiful province fueling the local economy by spending countless dollars on accommodation and meals. When we go to other communities we are welcomed with open arms and amazed by the gracious hospitality that people extend.

We as citizens should all be embarrassed that other riders are not treated the same when they visit Qualicum Beach. Tourists come in all shapes sizes and sounds. If you can’t be tolerant of others perhaps you should live somewhere more remote because we are a tourist destination, not just a retirement village.

Deanne May

Qualicum Beach