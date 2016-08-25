Homeless housing?

Re: Housing for the Homeless (The NEWS, July 26 and August 11).

Thank you to The PQB News for keeping the homeless situation in the news and putting pressure on Parksville’s mayor, council and the Homelessness Task Force. We were told there would be a decision in June and now it is August. I think more pressure is needed.

Has a parcel of city land(s) been identified for a facility to shelter the homeless? If yes, where, and if no, is there a date by which a location(s) will be identified?

What is the timeline for building the facility?

I strongly encourage The News to keep prodding council and the task force for answers. This is all information that we as citizens have the right to know.

If there are no goals with action plans, there’s no will to accomplish this important and necessary public service.

Nancy Desai

Parksville