QB golf cart confusion

  • posted Aug 25, 2016 at 8:00 AM

Regarding your question of the day (about allowing golf carts on Qualicum Beach roads), some may find it interesting that one of our local real estate agents told my husband and me, when we were house hunting in Qualicum Beach over a year ago, that we could drive our golf cart anywhere in town.

We thought it was odd that we’d never seen one. I wonder what the fine would have been had we pursued that adventure. Will real estate agents say anything to sell a house?!

Paula Lowen
Qualicum Beach

