Election carrots

I find it very interesting to see the news article announcing “a fund,” created by the Christy Clark government, to which school districts can apply to “improve or provide” bussing for students.

It sounds like it’s set up like a lottery, you send in your request and if you are one of the anointed few you get money!

It seems to me Clark was Minister of Education in the Gordon Campbell government when it was announced that bussing costs would no longer be supported in the money doled out to the school districts as it was ‘not a core part of education.’

This had a huge impact on the larger, more spread out, rural districts and led to districts having to directly charge parents to allow their children to use a bus to get to school.

Amazing how these sorts of “carrots” appear prior to an election year isn’t it?

Steve Anderosov

Bowser