Welcome to Qualicum Beach refugee family

Thank you for your coverage of the arrival of Qualicum Beach’s newest family, and the commitment and dedication of so many local citizens in support of their settlement in our community.

I am pleased to welcome the Karen family to Canada and offer my best wishes to them for a healthy and happy future in their new country. We are truly honoured to have them here.

Thank you also to Carol Doering, the Qualicum Refugee Sponsorship Group, and the many local residents for their generosity, hard work and kindness in making it possible for the family to make this journey and to give their children a new beginning.

Lastly, thank you to the Town of Qualicum Beach, St. Mark’s Church and the many other local groups and organizations for their unqualified support. Today, I am especially proud to be a Vancouver Islander.

Gord Johns, Courtenay-Alberni MP

Tofino