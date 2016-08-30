Make your voice heard San Pareil

I will be watching, with great interest the future developments in the San Pareil trail issue. It will be interesting to see if, as Parksville Mayor Marc Lefebvre assured residents at the recent San Pariel Owners and Residents Association annual general meeting, the community will, in fact, be allowed to “discuss and collaborate in any planning.”

We residents of Trill Drive were also assured that we would be heard and have input in the location of the water line transmission route, but were later told that the staff had done their homework and their proposed route was good enough for council.

So, San Pareil residents, shout loud, shout clear and often. The council must realize it has to listen to residents, not just to staff. We are the ones who put them there in the first place.

Deirdre Johnson

Parksville