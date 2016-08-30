Noise in Qualicum Beach is not Harleys fault

I will never understand why people complain about noisy mufflers on “Harleys.”

For those of you who don’t know, Hondas, Yamahas, Suzukis, Kawasakis and yes, even British bikes, can all make louder noise than stock. It’s not just Harleys.

Diesel trucks, four cylinder cars with loud mufflers, jake brakes on trucks, the list goes on and on... chainsaws, table saws, lawnmowers, even people screaming at their kids.

It’s a part of life. Is it perfect? No, but I’m sure it beats 75 per cent of the rest of the world. So let’s all suck up some minor annoyances and enjoy one of the most beautiful places in the world to live.

Of course you could always move and see if it’s quieter elsewhere.

Bill Canning

Qualicum Beach