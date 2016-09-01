Beachfest music represents hard won freedoms

As a person who lived through six years of listening to the gut-churning wails of air-raid sirens, the roar of enemy bombers overhead, the thump of anti-aircraft guns, the crump of bombs landing, the stutter of machine-gun fire, I am delighted to hear the music and singing of happy peaceful people down at Beachfest in Parksville.

Long may it last.

Ps. does anyone remember the Monday night skirl of the pipes? That was good too.

Margaret Whitford

Parksville