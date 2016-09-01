Golf cart survey may have been manipulated

When The NEWS began the power golf cart survey, the daily results were consistently on the order of about 75 per cent opposed and 25 per cent in favour.

However, when the survey results were printed in last Tuesday’s edition (Aug. 23), the results read 53 per cent in favour and 47 per cent opposed. Certainly a very curious turnaround.

I realize the paper prints all the necessary disclaimers to these surveys to the extent one wonders why bother.

Several years ago, this unscientific survey caused a candidate for public office considerable embarrassment because an effort was made to skew the survey results by urging followers to enter the survey multiple times.

Your colleagues were unable to explain the rather sudden turn in the power cart survey results. Without benefit of some logical explanation, I suspect your survey was, once again, played by an interested party.

It’s unfortunate your survey can be so easily manipulated. Knowing this has and can happen, it is also unfortunate your paper continues to run these surveys and covers the faults with a disclaimer.

Lance Nater

Qualicum Beach