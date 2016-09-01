Not much can be done about noisy motorbikes

This is what the town bylaw officer had to say about noisy motorcycles:

“The town is aware of this concern but this is extremely difficult to deal with for town staff as we do not have authority to pull over vehicles and we do not have a decibel level limit in our bylaw.”

“Even if we did have a decibel limit, we still could not pull over vehicles and prosecution under a bylaw violation would be extremely difficult as the noise violation only lasts for about 20-25 seconds at most when a motorcycle goes by.”

“I agree that the accumulation of many motorcycles going by over the course of a day creates an overall disturbance but bylaws need to be addressed with each specific individual.”

“The town could not prosecute one person for the overall disturbance caused by several motorcycles all day long and one motorcycle creating noise for 20-25 seconds would be an uphill challenge in court.”

“There is however, regulations under the Motor Vehicle Act that the RCMP may be able to enforce but bylaw staff cannot enforce the MVA.”

“This issue has been mentioned before with the RCMP and the problem for them is that they have to be present at the time and then need the proper equipment on hand to measure the sound level.

“I believe there may be noise level limits in the MVA or other provincial legislation but the RCMP are the authority having jurisdiction when it comes to enforcing those statutes. Unfortunately, the RCMP have much more serious, public safety issues to deal with before they can free up staff to deal with issues such as this.”

So there, live with it.

If you Google “noisy motorcycles,” all kinds of interesting info comes up. Qualicum Beach is not the only place with this issue.

Not everyone rides the noisy bikes and drives the noisy hot rods. A group of senior bikers regularly meet by the visitors centre, unless I see them I never know when they arrive and leave, their bikes are that quiet.

Putting up signs likely won’t do much seeing how the many “All Dogs Must be Leashed” signs along the seawall are ignored.

There is a sign along the Old Island Highway, by the French Creek Bakery, that says “Excessive Noise Prohibited” — that really made me chuckle.

All these signs may make people think about the problem for two seconds but don’t expect them to be obeyed or enforced by anyone.

Good news is summer is almost over. The noise will die down soon, and so will our whining and complaining, till next summer.

Louise Wall

Qualicum Beach