Even though I`m not one of the lucky ones to live by the water in your community, I have really enjoyed the lively war of words happening online about excessive noise.

I have found through experience that the bullies come out when anyone tries to raise the issue of excessive noise coming from bikes and modified mufflers. So I just jump in as you might have already noticed to push for a more livable community no matter where that community might be.

I referenced my involvement online with your paper in a letter telling my own local council to get busy with a strong noise bylaw which would also curtail the local drag strip, which never should have been allowed in the city limits in the first place.

The more we get packed in together the more we need to enforce noise bylaws for all offenders not just the Harleys. Make it tough and make it apply to all instruments of noise terrorism.

Robert T. Rock

Mission