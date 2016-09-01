- Home
Letters to the Editor
Katherine Case
Beautiful quiet on Qualicum Beach
A summer afternoon, Sunday.
A young mother jogging behind her baby in a stroller.
A group of people practising yoga on the soft grass next to the sea.
A small wedding with romantic music at the Rotary Park.
An elderly couple strolling beach side, enjoying the sun.
A group of young children waiting to cross the highway to play on the beach.
A gathering of young, old, friends, family, enjoying a picnic on the grass bordering the highway.
An old man reading a book in a lawn chair under a shade tree.
A group of Harley Davidsons, radios blaring, exhaust fouling the air, thundering mufflers backfiring and roaring.
Katherine Case
Qualicum Beach
