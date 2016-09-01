Beautiful quiet on Qualicum Beach

A summer afternoon, Sunday.

A young mother jogging behind her baby in a stroller.

A group of people practising yoga on the soft grass next to the sea.

A small wedding with romantic music at the Rotary Park.

An elderly couple strolling beach side, enjoying the sun.

A group of young children waiting to cross the highway to play on the beach.

A gathering of young, old, friends, family, enjoying a picnic on the grass bordering the highway.

An old man reading a book in a lawn chair under a shade tree.

A group of Harley Davidsons, radios blaring, exhaust fouling the air, thundering mufflers backfiring and roaring.

Katherine Case

Qualicum Beach