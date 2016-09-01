QB legion: Golf tournament thanks

Qualicum Beach Legion held its annual fundraising tournament at Memorial Golf Course on Aug. 27, the Ted Feist Memorial Golf Tournament.

I would like to thank all the sponsors for their continuing generous support. Some of the funds raised are donated back to our community to support our veterans, their families, youth programs, charities and much more.

Last year, our branch donated more than $46,000.

Thanks again to our generous sponsors.

John Humphrey, sports chairman Legion Branch 76

Qualicum Beach