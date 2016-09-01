We need a local concert hall

Bravo to the (relatively) new priest Rev. Susan Hayward Brown at St Mark’s Anglican for engaging Jenny Vincent of Nanoose Bay to bedazzle us with a three-part series of organ recitals based on three regions of Europe.

Concerts two and three will be held on Tuesdays at 12:15 p.m. A full house of culture-starved Oceansiders applauded the artist — a recent newcomer who put together a stylish program that featured Handel’s Water Music and other composers from Europe.

Northern Europe is featured Sept. 6 while the music of France and Italy will be played on Sept. 30.

At this first outing the audience hummed, yes, even patriotically sang (sotto voce) along with the organist as she light fingered her way through Pomp and Circumstance — a must play at any Night of the Proms.

It’s not that the playing was so spectacular. The artist must suffer a two manual organ that’s seen better days. But it was the remark of an almost 11-year-old boy who on the way out said: “Gee Mom that was neat.”

Maybe, 30 years from now, he’ll return and wow us with something by Buxtehude on a Casavant Freres five manual instrument.

Come on community, we need to build a real concert hall for that young man and the generations to come. A place where they can showcase talent. We’ve outgrown TOSH, The MAC and church-sponsored concerts. Let’s go the next step and build a hall.

That would be “neat.”

Michael Warmington

Parksville