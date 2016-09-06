Help for strokes

Our stroke recovery group has been operating as a volunteer organization in the Oceanside area since 1986. We provide post-hospital support and programs for stroke survivors to recover to the best of their abilities.

We offer exercise therapy, speech therapy, music therapy, art therapy, caregiver counselling, social and recreational activities and peer support, all designed to promote healing. Trying to reach new stroke survivors has been difficult.

A few weeks ago, June Wood of SmartMove Estate Liquidation offered to finance a website for Oceanside Stroke Recovery Society. June has been in business for 10 years and wanted to give back to the community. She wanted to help a community charity organization. June wanted to provide support for Oceanside Stroke Recovery to reach new stroke survivors after they leave hospital. We are very pleased to launch our new website at oceansidestrokerecovery.org.

Living in Oceanside has many benefits. Having a business approach and help an organization offering service to community members is one of them. Thank you, June Wood and SmartMove!

Please take time to scroll down to the end of their web page (smartmoveservices.ca). Oceanside Stroke Recovery members are very grateful to this wonderful gift.

Mary Jane Turner, caregiver

Parksville