Parksville Mayor Marc Lefebvre has officially proclaimed September as Prostate Cancer Awareness Month in Parksville in support of the one in eight Canadian men who will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime and their families.

Prostate Cancer Awareness Month is a time dedicated to public education regarding the most common cancer in men. Statistically comparable with breast cancer, it is of vital importance that we increase our collective understanding about a disease that, when detected early, is over 90 per cent treatable. In 2015, an estimated 24,000 Canadian men were diagnosed, and this number is expected to double by 2030 due to an aging population.

Sarah Rushton, vice-president Prostate Cancer Canada

Vancouver