Qualicum Beach’s waterfront

Re: Qualicum Beach Waterfront Master Plan.

Having recently read the Qualicum Beach Draft Waterfront Master Plan, I must agree with Coun. Anne Skipsey that the plan, as presented, has indeed lost its focus.

Resident Kevin Monahan also stated the plan had lost its way when originally it was to deal with sea level rise.

So, let’s get back to basics. Forget about Hwy 19A, leave as is. Forget the pier; continue with a hard seawall from Judges Row to Arbutus. The owners of seafront properties will be extremely thankful when high water winter storms come crashing in.

Regarding the actual seawall, I believe that an opportunity to enhance the seafront walk presents itself, by extending the existing grassy area 20 feet, connecting to the new 10-foot-wide promenade, which in turn connects to the new seawall which will be three feet above “promenade” level. On top of the seawall, ornamental lighting 20-30 feet apart will present a very attractive asset.

The actual seawall could be designed to be raised as and when required, the preformed “promenade” slabs lifted accordingly.

A total of four ramps, eight feet wide, adjacent to the seaward side of the seawall, would give easy access to the beach, the seawall being extended on the seaward side of the ramp, opposing the direction of incoming tides.

Thought should also be given to construction of a small floating marina, which could attract some waterborne activity and provide rental space for small boats, paddle boards, etc.

This proposal would provide ample space for other commercial small-scale enterprises, picnic tables and seaside activities.

Donald E. Fawthorpe

Qualicum Beach